BAKER COUNTY -- A Boise man died Saturday after veering off the road and down an embankment in Baker County.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the Anthony Lakes Ski Resort.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Dennis Keith Jones was headed up to the ski resort when he drove off the road on and onto the gravel shoulder on a curve, ultimately plunging over the edge and down the embankment.

Jones died from his injuries. Alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.

