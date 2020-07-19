Police: Group carrying baseball bats target businesses, injure officers during Seattle demonstrations

Seattle police say a group of violent protesters targeted several businesses in downtown Sunday and injured at least a dozen officers. Two protesters were arrested.

SEATTLE — A group of "well organized" protesters marched through downtown Seattle to Capitol Hill Sunday afternoon causing significant damage to businesses and the Seattle Police Department's West and East Precincts, according to a Seattle police spokesperson.

The group also injured a dozen Seattle police officers, sending one to the hospital.

"It was kind of a joint effort to target specific businesses and government buildings and do property destruction," said Seattle police in a press conference Sunday evening.

A group of peaceful protesters gathered in Westlake Park for several hours Sunday and then a separate group arrived carrying baseball bats and was set out for "destruction and damage," police said.

The group marched from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse, where they broke out several windows, police said. They then headed towards the West Precinct on Virginia Street and threw rocks, bottles and live fireworks at officers.

At least 12 officers were injured and one was taken to the hospital after fragments hit his neck and throat area, police said.

Police used blast balls and pepper spray to get the crowd to disperse and at least two protesters were arrested, according to police.

Police said that same group then marched to Capitol Hill where they gathered around the East Precinct. The demonstrators broke out several windows there and threw a device into the lobby that ignited a small fire inside the precinct.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported there.

The group gathered in Cal Anderson Park around 6 p.m. but has since dispersed.

In a tweet, Seattle police said "These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests."

Police said the demonstrators targeted several businesses, including an Amazon store and Starbucks coffee shop.

There's no word yet on the amount of damage caused or if there will be any more arrests.

Seattle police said it's an active and ongoing investigation.