BOISE - A search is underway for a suspect after a shooting in a south Boise neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the shooting happened in an area west of Maple Grove Road, south of Overland Road.

Law enforcement from Boise, Meridian and Ada County are currently searching a large area south of Overland, and people are being told to avoid the area.

Dispatch declined to say if anyone had been injured in the shooting.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB