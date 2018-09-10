A food truck in Sandpoint and an international restaurant chain are battle over their names.

On one side, is the Twisted Kilt Black Iron Grill and on the other, is the chain Tilted Kilt.

The Twisted Kilt in Sandpoint makes cornbread waffles. The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery is a celtic-themed restaurant chain known for pub grub and scantily clad waitresses. Because the word "kilt" is in the food truck's title, that has the national chain threatening legal action.

Aaron Seitz is the owner of the Twisted Kilt. He wears a heavy-duty kilt while he makes waffles in more than 100-year-old waffle irons. When it came to finding a name for his food truck, it was a no brainer. The Twisted Kilt Black Iron grill.

"It really came from that, in the sense that everything that we did was out of the ordinary," Seitz said.

All was fine and dandy for a few years until this summer, when Seitz received this letter from a lawyer in Arizona who represents the Tilted Kilt. The Tilted Kilt folks wrote to Seitz because his food truck contained the word "Kilt" and they claimed he was infringing on their trademark.

There aren't any Titled Kilt locations in the Northwest. The company's attorney wrote that Sandpoint is a "tourist town," and that someone familiar with the Tilted Kilt could think they're associated with the Twisted Kilt. The letter threatens a cease and desist and asks Seitz to change the name of his food truck. He said no way.

"It's pretty rude, you know? And I'm pretty much one of those guys - you back me in to a corner, and I'm not going to back off," Seitz explained.

Seitz said he's keeping his name, and so far, hasn't heard anything more from the company. KREM 2 reached out to a Tilted Kilt spokesperson regarding this story. We are still waiting to hear back.

© 2018 KREM