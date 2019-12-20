Heavy rain across western Washington has caused multiple landslides and mudslides around the Sound.

Amtrak said Friday afternoon that all trains between Seattle and Portland are disrupted until 9 a.m. Sunday due to a landslide over the tracks in Tacoma. BNSF Railway said the landslide is located near Titlow Beach

Amtrak said alternative bus service will be provided for passengers.

A large mudslide was also reported in Des Moines near Woodmont Drive S and S 265th Street where a person had to be rescued.

A landslide along SR 169 near Jones Hill Road between Renton and Maple Valley was blocking traffic throughout the day Friday.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said another landslide on SR 203 near Carnation pulled power lines down and caused a minor crash.

SR 203 was closed between Fay Road NE and NE Stillwater Hill Road because of the slide.

In Pierce County, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) maintenance crews have closed a six-mile section of SR 7 north of Alder after several rockslides.

That stretch of road is expected to stay closed through the weekend until conditions improve.

In the city of Sammamish, a mudslide closed both directions of East Lake Sammamish Parkway at NE 30th Court during the Friday morning commute but has since been cleared as of 9:45 a.m.

The rain is expected to continue into the weekend.

Heavy rain through Saturday will likely cause rivers and streams to flood, and could cause urban flooding as well.

A Flood Watch for western Washington will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.