BOISE -- Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a fire that charred a Boise apartment unit Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at about 11:50 a.m. at 537 Garfield Street, near the intersection of Boise Avenue and Diversion Avenue.

Melissa Morales, who lives in one of the units that burned, said an outlet in her home was sparking, then began pouring smoke just before the fire started. She and her family were able to get outside safely and pulled their car away from the apartment as the flames spread.

Morales said she pounded on her neighbors' doors to alert them to the blaze.

The fire ultimately damaged several apartments and destroyed a car. Multiple Boise Fire engines responded to the scene, and firefighters are working now to mop up any remaining hot spots.

One firefighter suffered a minor leg injury, according to Boise Fire. The Burnout Fund will assist the residents displaced by the fire.

Drivers have been asked to avoid the area while emergency responders work.

