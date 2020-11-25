Where's Larry? Rescue Mission Tree Lot

The Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will have only one Christmas Tree lot this year and it will be the one at the Ministry Center in Boise off Fairview and 27th streets. All the funds raised from this will help take care of the individuals and families being helped by the Mission. The lot will be open from 4 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 11 am to 7 pm on weekends. Trees are priced based on size. If you would like you can purchase as extra tree that will be given to a family that would otherwise not be able to have a tree this holiday season.