Yellowstone visitation higher in July compared to last year

Nearly a million people visited the national park last month.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Park officials say visitation to Yellowstone National Park has increased substantially.

Visitation rates were higher in July than they were in the same month last year.

This comes after the park’s overall visits had been down 49% from last year through the end of June.

The park hosted nearly 955,600 people in July, up about 2% from July 2019.

The influx of visitors occurred despite the fact that campsites and hotels inside Yellowstone have drastically reduced their capacity.