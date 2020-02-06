x
Yellowstone National Park opens remaining three entrances to visitors

Three entrances in Montana opened Monday, including one in West Yellowstone near the Idaho border.
Credit: AP
In this Monday, June 1, 2020 photo, visitors walk away from Old Faithful as a sign about COVID-19 safety sits in the sidewalk in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. Hundreds gathered at the Geyser for an afternoon eruption, and only a few dozen wore protective masks. (Ryan Berry/Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP)

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Three Yellowstone National Park entrances have opened in Montana after they were closed two months ago to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

Now all five park entrances are open. 

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that the two entrances in Wyoming opened in the middle of May and the three in Montana opened Monday, including one in West Yellowstone near the Idaho border. 

Park officials have implemented measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Some parts of the park such as campgrounds and visitor centers remain closed. 

About 50 employees were tested for the virus last week. Results are expected this week.

