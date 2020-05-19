x
Yellowstone National Park partially reopens for day use

Vehicles were lined up Monday morning at the park's east entrance near Cody, Wyoming, to be the first inside as coronavirus restrictions eased.
Tourists are being allowed back into Yellowstone National Park for the first time in nearly two months. 

The Billings Gazette reports that vehicles were lined up Monday morning at the park's east entrance near Cody, Wyoming, to be the first inside as coronavirus restrictions eased.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly says some people camped overnight and others arrived as early as 6 a.m. 

Only the park's two Wyoming entrances are open for day use: the east entrance and the south entrance near Jackson. The park's three Montana entrances remain closed. 

Yellowstone officials say visitors will be restricted to the park's lower loop, which includes Old Faithful.

