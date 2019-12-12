YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park's winter tourist season begins Sunday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., visitors will be able to travel the park's interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West, and South entrances.

Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips.

The East Entrance Road over Sylvan Pass will open for oversnow travel on Dec. 22.

The road from the park's North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is plowed and open to wheeled-vehicle travel all year.

During the winter season, Yellowstone offers a variety of activities, including ranger-led programs, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.