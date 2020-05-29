x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

regional

Montana gates to Yellowstone park opening Monday

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says no overnight accommodations are available, and large tour buses aren’t allowed yet.
Credit: James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette
FILE - In this April 15, 2008, file photo, a bison makes its way across the historic gate to Yellowstone National Park at Gardiner, Mont. Montana's three entrances to Yellowstone National Park, at Gardiner, West Yellowstone and Cooke City are reopening at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, after a closure due to the coronavirus. (James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP, File)

HELENA, Mont. — Montana's three gates to Yellowstone National Park will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday as the state moves to its second phase of restarting the economy after shutdowns because of the coronavirus. 

Montana’s entrances at West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City are opening two weeks after Wyoming’s entrances near Cody and Jackson. The park remains open for day use only. 

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says no overnight accommodations are available, and large tour buses aren’t allowed yet. 

Visitors will be asked to respect health guidelines, but park employees aren't going to be telling visitors to put on masks or socially distance from others.

 RELATED: Visitor hurt when bison knocks her to ground at Yellowstone

RELATED: Yellowstone National Park partially reopens for day use

RELATED: Grizzly bear mother and cub relocated after snacking on trash

RELATED: Idaho campgrounds, boat launches, day-use areas reopening to the public