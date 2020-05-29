Montana gates to Yellowstone park opening Monday

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says no overnight accommodations are available, and large tour buses aren’t allowed yet.

HELENA, Mont. — Montana's three gates to Yellowstone National Park will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday as the state moves to its second phase of restarting the economy after shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

Montana’s entrances at West Yellowstone, Gardiner and Cooke City are opening two weeks after Wyoming’s entrances near Cody and Jackson. The park remains open for day use only.

Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says no overnight accommodations are available, and large tour buses aren’t allowed yet.