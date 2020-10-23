Yellowstone National Park to pilot automated shuttle program

Driverless, electric vehicles will shuttle visitors to determined stops near the campground and lodging in the Canyon Village area.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Park officials say a shuttle program using automated electric vehicles is expected to launch at Yellowstone National Park next year.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Beep Inc. Shuttles is expected to pilot the program in the Canyon Village area from late May through next August, shuttling visitors in driverless, electric vehicles to determined stops near the campground and lodging areas.

The Orlando, Florida-based company billed as the “next generation of passenger mobility” has been awarded federal transportation grants to develop and deploy its technology.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly says the park is trying to limit congestion and improve access.