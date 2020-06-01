Yellowstone, Grand Teton set records for park visitation in April

More than 67,000 visitors entered Yellowstone last month. The previous high was set in 2016 with more than 59,000 people.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Park officials say visitation at Yellowstone National Park last month has increased by 40% compared to 2019, an increase of about 19,000 people and a record for the month.

The Billings Gazette reported Friday that Superintendent Cam Sholly predicted the park would be busier early this year based on the inability of tourists to travel internationally as demand for outdoor recreation increased last year.

