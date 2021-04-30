Yellowstone closes southern road to bicyclists during spring

Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress says high snowbanks along the road make it less safe for bicyclists to use in springtime.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Bicyclists will no longer be allowed to ride into Yellowstone National Park through the south gate before the road opens for motorized vehicles each spring.

After spring plowing, Yellowstone officials keep some of the park's interior roads closed to motorized vehicles for several weeks while opening them to human-powered recreation.