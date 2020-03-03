Yellowstone begins bison captures as it seeks to cull herd

A park spokeswoman says six animals have been captured so far in operations that began Sunday in the Gardiner Basin area on the Yellowstone-Montana border.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park has started capturing bison migrating outside the park and will hold them for possible slaughter as part of a population reduction program.

A park spokeswoman says six animals have been captured so far in operations that began Sunday in the Gardiner Basin area on the Yellowstone-Montana border.

State and federal officials want to reduce Yellowstone's bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana’s cattle industry from the disease brucellosis.