Family of WSU student found dead in dorm pushing for answers

The family of 19-year-old Luke M. Tyler said his death is "a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve."

PULLMAN, Wash. — The family of a Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in a dorm room in January released a statement on his death.

19-year-old Luke M. Tyler was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. Nearly a month later, the Whitman County Medical Examiner determined his cause of death was suicide.

Tyler's family released a statement regarding his death on Monday, stating in part:

As we are preparing for Luke Tyler’s Celebration of Life, we continue to be touched by the immense outpouring of support and love for our family, as well as the recognition of the impact on the many lives that Luke touched. Luke’s suicide is a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve.

We are continuing to work with the authorities to determine how in a short 4 months during his first semester at WSU, Luke went from a positive, compassionate, and kind young man to having a depression so deep that caused him to take his own life. He had shared with close friends that he was at his breaking point due to hazing at Theta Chi, and we look forward to learning the truth about his experience.

To honor his life and recognize the kindness he spread in the world, the family asks that you consider donations to “The Luke Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund” at Sail Sand Point to enable other children to learn to sail and love the water the way Luke did.

KREM 2 has confirmed WSU police are still investigating Luke's death. The family's attorney, Becky Roe, says that Pullman police are investigating Theta Chi for possible hazing after an online petition contained claims Luke was hazed before his death.

The Theta Chi Fraternity sent KREM 2 the following statement:

Theta Chi is deeply saddened by the passing of Luke Tyler, a collegiate member who was initiated into the Alpha Omicron Chapter at Washington State University in October of 2022. The Fraternity expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

It is our understanding that local police are investigating Luke Tyler's death, as is done with any death on campus. We expect all Theta Chi members to cooperate with the authorities. The Fraternity awaits the full results of the investigation.

Tyler's family shared his obituary here.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States. To talk with someone, dial 9-8-8 or click here.

