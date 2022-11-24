WSU increases security for Apple Cup

Washington State University said they will be bringing additional resources for the Apple Cup. The added security follows the murder investigation in nearby Moscow.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — After four years, the Apple Cup returns to Pullman this Saturday for the famed face-off between Washington State University and the University of Washington. And with this being the first Apple Cup in Pullman in four years, officials expect there might be a little more excitement than normal.

However, that excitement is mixed with concern for some in the community. Less than two weeks ago, four University of Idaho students were murdered in Moscow, just ten miles away from WSU. Police have not named any suspects in the case.

In response to the Idaho deaths and ongoing investigation, WSU officials said they're bringing in extra security.

"We will definitely have a lot of law enforcement in town for Apple Cup," Washington State University Police Chief Gary Jenkins said in a written statement. "In addition to all hands on deck for WSU PD officers, we will also have officers from Pullman PD, Whitman County Sheriffs, and Washington State Patrol."

When asked about the Apple Cup during Wednesday's press conference, Idaho State Police said any security decisions would be made by Washington state law enforcement.

"I can't speak to what's going on in Washington. I can only speak to what's going on on the campus of the University of Idaho," Colonel Kedrick Wills, Idaho State Police Director said. "We are 100% dedicated to making sure this continues to be a safe place."

Washington State Athletics reports the Apple Cup is sold out. This year it's in Martin Stadium, which has a capacity of over 32,000 people.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.