Woman sues Idaho church after church van crashes in Oregon

Leona Ranstrom was injured in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland.

PENDLETON, Ore. — A young woman from Idaho who sustained a traumatic brain injury in a 2018 van crash while traveling to a Christian conference in Portland, Oregon with her youth group is suing the church and the youth pastor who was driving the van.

Leona Ranstrom alleges in the lawsuit filed in Umatilla County, Oregon that she was unable to finish her freshman year of college due to her brain injury.

Ranstrom was one of 11 passengers from River City Church in Lewiston, Idaho in the van when it crashed near Hermiston, Oregon.

Nine people were injured in the wreck.