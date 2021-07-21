Woman dies during fishing trip on the Snake River

The 67-year-old was on a guided fishing trip when the drift boat she was in took on water and overturned.

JACKSON, Wyo. — A woman has died in a boating accident on a river in western Wyoming.

The 67-year-old was on a guided fishing trip on the Snake River when the drift boat she and two others were in tipped, took on water and overturned Tuesday.

Teton County Search and Rescue chief advisor Cody Lockhart says a guide and another tourist in the boat were able to swim to shore and were unhurt.