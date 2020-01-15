BOISE, Idaho — A stretch of Interstate 84 extending more than 100 miles in eastern Oregon reopened late Tuesday night. The stretch between Ontario and La Grande had been closed due to several accidents, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported.

The closure affected the westbound lanes of I-84. The eastbound side, heading through Oregon toward Idaho, remained open Tuesday night.

In eastern Idaho, southbound Interstate 15 between Roberts and Idaho Falls was closed Tuesday night. The Idaho Transportation Department reports blowing and drifting snow, conditions that also prompted the closure of U.S. 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley and Idaho 33 between Sugar City and Tetonia.

A 24-mile stretch of Idaho 21 between Idaho City and Lowman is closed because of deep snow. That is southwest of the stretch of Highway 21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit known as "Avalanche Alley," which has been shut down since Saturday because of avalanche danger.

Closures may be lifted or new closures may be implemented as conditions change. Check road reports for the very latest information.

Interstate 84 south of La Grande, Oregon, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Oregon Dept. of Transportation