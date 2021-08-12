Eastbound I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass as Winter Weather Warning hits Cascade mountains

SEATTLE — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed just west of Snoqualmie Pass as a Winter Storm Warning continues to be in effect for the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties, and western Chelan County.
I-90 was closed shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday so that crews could clear vehicles that were not chained up and spun out.
Chains are required for all vehicles that are not four-wheel or all-wheel drive at Snoqualmie Pass. However, those vehicles are also recommended to chain up.
The warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) is in effect for areas above 2,000 feet and is expected to last through 10 a.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning issued for the north and south Cascades was canceled Wednesday morning.
Specific areas impacted by the warning include Darrington, Baring, Skykomish and Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.
The NWS said the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties could get additional snow accumulations of 8-16 inches. Between 2-13 inches of snow is possible over Stevens Pass in western Chelan County.
Difficult travel conditions are likely, with 1 to 2 inches of snow potentially falling per hour. The highest snowfall rates are expected between Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.
Winds are expected to be blowing hard at Stevens Pass and Cascade Crest through Thursday morning, too, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph.
Snow levels should stay low through Thursday morning with snowflakes possible in the lowlands early. Areas north of Everett may get a dusting of snow but no significant accumulations are forecasted.
The system will clear out Friday as another system approaches from the northwest. The weekend is expected to see snow levels remain between 2,500-3,500 feet, with the passes expected to get more than 2 feet of snow.
Anyone looking to travel over the passes over the next few days should stay up-to-date with the latest travel alerts and potential closures from the Washington Department of Transportation.
Those heading over Snoqualmie Pass can receive live text alerts for any traffic delays of 30 minutes or more.