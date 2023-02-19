Expect heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, frigid temperatures, and even a chance for light lowland snow this week.

SEATTLE — Big weather changes are on the way to western Washington which began late Sunday and will continue through the upcoming work week.

Expect heavy mountain snow, gusty winds, frigid temperatures, and even a chance for light lowland snow. Because of the strong winds on Monday and heavy mountain snow, the KING 5 First Alert Weather Team has designated Monday a First Alert Weather Day due to the impacts of the weather.

Mountain snow forecast

Heavy mountain snow will be one of the big impacts of this system. Accumulating snow began Sunday afternoon and is expected to last into Tuesday afternoon.

By the end of the day Tuesday, 1 to 3 feet of snow is expected for the Cascades above 2,000 feet. Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass will see well over a foot of snow. Some of the higher Cascade peaks could see snow accumulations approach 4 feet.

Snow levels fall to 3,500 feet by Monday morning as cold air moves in. They continue to fall throughout the day and by Tuesday morning, snow levels will be as low as 1,000 feet.

The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an Avalanche Warning for Stevens and Snoqualmie passes which will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Pass travel forecast

Due to the heavy snow and gusty winds up to 50 mph, a Winter Storm Warning went into effect Sunday afternoon and will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon. Within the Winter Storm Warning, expect treacherous road conditions due to heavy snow accumulations and reduced visibility from the winds blowing around the snow.

Wind gust forecast

The strong winds won't be confined to the mountain passes. Strong, gusty winds are expected for all of western Washington beginning Monday.

Widespread wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph are expected by Monday afternoon with higher gusts approaching 50 mph near the Strait of Juan de Fuca and for some of the island communities. All of the Puget Sound lowlands, including Seattle and Everett, could see gusts reach 40 mph Monday afternoon and evening.

Winds will initially be coming from the south on Monday before flipping to the west later in the day as a cold front sweeps through the area.

While the winds decrease on Tuesday, wind gusts remain elevated around 20 to 30 miles per hour areawide. The highest gusts Tuesday will favor the mountain passes, the Cascade gap areas, and in western Whatcom County extending west into San Juan County and near the south shore of the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Wind warnings and advisories

A High Wind Warning is in place from Monday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m. for the Admiralty Inlet area.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m. for most of Puget Sound, including the San Juans and western Whatcom County south to the southwest interior.

The north and central Washington coast and eastern and western Strait of Juan de Fuca are under a Wind Advisory from Monday at 6 p.m. until Tuesday at noon.

Make sure you go ahead and secure the lawn furniture and trashcans.

Here's the latest update on the wind gust forecast. Breezy to windy conditions are expected across the region late Monday into Tuesday. NE Fraser River outflow winds will then increase late Tuesday through much of the week across Whatcom & San Juan Counties. #wawx pic.twitter.com/2xPplnbEVZ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 19, 2023

Cold temperature outlook

The big weather story that you'll feel and that will impact all of western Washington is the cold temperatures this work week.

The coldest temperatures arrive Wednesday through Friday as a modified arctic air mass settles into the region. This will keep high temperatures in the 30s with lows falling into the 20s.

High-temperature forecast

Low-temperature forecast

High temperatures this cold will set a few new daily record low high temperatures in some spots as temperatures run about 15 degrees below average. The average high in Seattle this time of the year is 51.

The temperatures will feel even colder due to the elevated winds. Wind chills are expected to dip into the teens and even single digits for some areas.

With temperatures this cold, please bring your pets inside, protect the pets and plants, check on your neighbors, and practice safe heating measures while warming your homes.

🥶 CHILLY WEATHER AHEAD

After the winds late MON-TUE, temperatures will fall quickly. By late this week, wind chills will be in the teens and single digits across much of the region. Here's a look at both the forecast low temperatures and the wind chills over the next week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/x5wjuSLUv6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 19, 2023

Lowland snow

While heavy mountain snow is a big weather story, there's a small chance for light lowland snow around Puget Sound.

The best chance for lowland snow arrives on Tuesday afternoon and evening as the cold air rushes into western Washington. Any moisture that remains could change to a rain/snow mixture and possibly all light snow flurries Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with any residual moisture.

Future radar Tuesday evening

As always with these setups, it's a race between the cold air and the moisture. Most of the moisture will depart the lowlands before the air is cold enough to produce snow.

Any lowland snow isn't expected to be widespread or produce meaningful accumulations and most areas don't even see snowflakes.

Another small chance for lowland snow arrives late Friday into early Saturday with our next weather-maker but this will quickly change over to rain Saturday as temperatures warm. This event is still several days out so there's moderate to high uncertainty surrounding Friday's snow potential.