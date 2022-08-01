Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

Here's what we know about each active fire in Eastern Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews.

Below you will find details on each active fire.

Riparia Fire

Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay

Near Ridpath Road south of Hay Date started: August 4, 2022

August 4, 2022 Acres burned: 3,000

3,000 Containment: >10%

>10% Current evacuations: Level 2 in place

Level 2 in place Cause of fire: Under investigation

Lind Fire

Location: 3 miles south of Lind

3 miles south of Lind Date started: August 4, 2022, 11:45 a.m.

August 4, 2022, 11:45 a.m. Acres burned: 2,000

2,000 Containment: Contained

Contained Current evacuations: Level 3 in place for entire town

Level 3 in place for entire town Cause of fire: Under investigation

Williams Lake Fire

Location: Williams Lake Road in Cheney

Williams Lake Road in Cheney Date started: August 3, 2022, 2:34 p.m.

August 3, 2022, 2:34 p.m. Acres burned: 1,662

1,662 Containment: 10%

10% Current evacuations: Level 3 evacuations for 40 homes

Level 3 evacuations for 40 homes Cause of fire: Under investigation

Vantage Fire

Location: Near Vantage Highway in Kittitas County

Near Vantage Highway in Kittitas County Date started: August 1, 2022

August 1, 2022 Acres burned: 17,000

17,000 Containment: 35%

35% Current evacuations: Town of Vantage under Level 2 evacuation

Town of Vantage under Level 2 evacuation Cause of fire: Undetermined

Cow Fire

Location: 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg

12 miles southwest of Ellensburg Date started: August 3, 2022, 2:45 p.m.

August 3, 2022, 2:45 p.m. Acres burned: 5,600

5,600 Containment: 0%

0% Current evacuations: Level 3 evacuations in place for 1.5-mile radius from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road.

Level 3 evacuations in place for 1.5-mile radius from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road. Cause of fire: Under investigation

