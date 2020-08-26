Growing wildfire keeps road closed outside Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A wildfire that has closed a road near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park continues to grow.
The fire 3 miles southeast of Old Faithful has grown to well over 1 square mile.
The fire is spreading away from the busy Old Faithful area but toward a road.
Park officials have closed a 19-mile stretch of the road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful since Saturday night.
Lightning started the fire Saturday and it is burning through lodgepole pine, spruce and fir trees.