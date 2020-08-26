Growing wildfire keeps road closed outside Old Faithful

The fire is spreading away from the busy Old Faithful area but toward a road.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A wildfire that has closed a road near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park continues to grow.

The fire 3 miles southeast of Old Faithful has grown to well over 1 square mile.

Park officials have closed a 19-mile stretch of the road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful since Saturday night.