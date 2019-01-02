WASHINGTON — In 1994, Amazon was a fledgling startup in a garage in suburban Seattle founded by hedge fund executive who wanted to get out of New York. Twenty-five years later, it's the most valuable public company in the world -- one of the so-called Four Horsemen of tech -- and the face of Seattle has been changed forever.
WUSA9 asked nine Seattleites -- artists, business leaders and educators -- to tell us about Amazon's effect on their city. Their answers offer a window into what the D.C. area can expect when Amazon's HQ2 arrives in Northern Virginia.
READ MORE | Amazon’s HQ2 is officially coming. What’s it going to do to your rent? | Virginia to pay steep price for Amazon commitment
Watch the videos below to see each panel member's answer.
Q1: Has Amazon been good for Seattle?
Q2: What's the best effect Amazon has had on Seattle?
Q3: What's the worst effect Amazon has had on Seattle?
Q4: What's the one thing you wish you knew about Amazon 10 years ago?
---
WUSA9 digital investigative reporter Jordan Fischer contributed to this story.