A small plane was forced to land on Pacific Avenue in Spanaway Thursday morning after a "fuel system malfunction."

The plane landed between on Pacific Avenue (State Route 7) near 138th Street, according to Washington State Patrol.

The single-prop KR2 plane landed safely at approximately 8:15 a.m., according to Trooper Johnna Batiste.

There were no injuries.

A state trooper witnessed the emergency landing firsthand. While on patrol in east Pierce County, Trooper Thompson "just happened to be in the right place at the right time," according to Trooper Batiste.

"WSP had no prior knowledge of the pilot's complications," Batiste tweeted. "After 21 years with the patrol, this is a first for him."