WSU student found dead in dorm identified

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22.

The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler.

WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.

Police also say there's no evidence of foul play involved in Tyler's death.

The WSU Police Department is working with the Whitman County Coroner to investigate and determine the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death, according to Jenkins.

"It’s worth mentioning that there has been a significant amount of conjecture regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident and the actual cause of the student’s passing. I would caution the public against speculation at this point in the investigation," said Phil Weiler, Vice President at Washington State University. "The facts in this case are still being gathered. It could be several weeks before the coroner’s office determines the cause and manner of death. We want to ensure that the investigation can proceed unimpeded."

A GoFundMe has been started for Tyler to help his family with funeral expenses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

