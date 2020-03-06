Real-time updates: Puget Sound rallies continue for 6th night

Find the latest developments on rallies in western Washington to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody.

A large crowd is gathered in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood for a 6th night of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Demonstrations on Saturday turned violent and prompted Seattle officials to order an overnight curfew through Saturday morning.

7:05 p.m.

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, has been released and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came after the coroner’s office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. The report also said Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

5:15 p.m

A sea of protesters packed streets in Seattle on Wednesday in a sixth straight day of demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd, amid increasing criticism of the police department’s repeated use of tear gas and flash-bangs to disperse mostly peaceful crowds.

By mid-afternoon thousands had descended upon City Hall, where police holding batons formed lines behind metal barricades.

The demonstrators carried “Black Lives Matter” signs, called for cutting the department’s budget and shifting the money to social programs, chanted for officers to remove their riot gear, and knelt or sat together as they surrounded the building.

4:50 p.m.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wasn't interested in talking about football during his first session with the media since the end of last season. Wilson said change is necessary following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the nationwide protests that have followed.

Wilson’s 35-minute session was as emotional as he’s been in any formal media setting during his time in Seattle. He relayed stories from his youth in Richmond, Virginia, and about raising two kids now with a third on the way.

4 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will hold a press conference following up on a statement regarding the death of Manuel Ellis.

Ellis died in March while in police custody.

Although Ellis had drugs in his system when he died, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Ellis died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restraint, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

His death has sparked renewed outcry following the death of another Black man, George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

“The only thing I know about the incident right now is that an individual died while in restraint of the Tacoma Police Department and that in itself demands a complete investigation." Gov. Jay Inslee said during a coronavirus press conference.

Mayor Victoria Woodards issued the following statement in part:

"As we wait to learn more about Manuel Ellis’ death, I want to continue the dialogues that we have started here in Tacoma on what we must change going forward to prevent further loss of life.

I say this about the city that I love and have the honor and privilege to serve as Mayor – We will not sit back and allow national tensions to bleed into the progress we are striving to achieve.

Together, we will serve as an example that we can move forward as a community if we are united in purpose and love.

As I have said previously, we are at an important juncture. On the razor’s edge of a critical tipping point in history, what we do in the here and now is up to us."

2:50 p.m.

Both directions of I-5 are closed between SR 520 and I-90 in Seattle. There is no estimated time for reopening.

A group is planning to rally at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park Wednesday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd and to call for defunding the Seattle Police Department.

The rally's agenda includes speakers and then a march to the Seattle Police Department, where the group plans to deliver a petition to defund the police department, which has reached at least 17,000 signatures.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan promised to meet with leaders of the George Floyd protests Wednesday afternoon to begin working on a plan for police reform.

The meeting will come after five straight nights of demonstrations in Seattle over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

Durkan and Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best addressed hundreds of demonstrators Tuesday evening and urged them to continue pushing for their demands.

“Your voices are holding me accountable, are important and you should continue to raise them,” Durkan said. “We want you to march, we want you to raise your voices, we want you to continue on the path to justice.”

Durkan said she would work on a plan with Best and the Community Police Commission but stressed she wanted input from the protesters themselves. The mayor agreed to sit with leaders of the protests Wednesday at 3 p.m. to discuss what a plan would look like moving forward.

“We won’t get it perfect every time, but we will keep trying,” Durkan said.