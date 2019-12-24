WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon — Authorities will re-focus their search on Friday for a 20-year-old woman who has been missing for four days in Washington County.

Tony Morris of the search and rescue team with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said searchers found new information on Thursday that led to the decision to concentrate on a specific area when looking for Allyson Watterson on Friday. He didn't share what the new information was.

"We have found interesting items and clues," he said during Thursday afternoon's press conference. "It's something that is going to change the type of searching we're doing."

That change includes not having volunteer searchers on Friday. Nearly 100 people, including volunteer searchers, roamed through an expanded, heavily-wooded area Thursday near North Plains trying find Watterson.

“The focus of our search [Friday] is going to slow down quite a bit and we’re going to need to have trained personnel doing that type of searching," Morris said.

Friday's search will be within an area that has already been scoured.

Watterson was last seen hiking just north of North Plains on Dec. 22. She is 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, and her hair is dyed teal. She has a tattoo of an eye on the front of her left shoulder and has a tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.

She was wearing an orange/yellow colored hoodie, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was carrying a red backpack.

The man last seen with Watterson, her boyfriend Benjamin Hunter Garland, is now in custody on charges unrelated to her disappearance, the sheriff's office said. According to officials, the information he has given to the search has been helpful.

On Thursday, Watterson's parents thanked people for their efforts but still pleaded for help in trying to find their daughter.

"Please get the word out to anybody who may not be on social media or news in this area to please check their property for maybe somebody... where they can find a place to get warm. Just please check your property," said Allyson's mother, Misty.

On Christmas Eve, Misty said not hearing from Allyson for a couple of days was unlike her.

"She is a little homebody, she's probably freezing and scared and wanting to be home with her mommy. We need a Christmas miracle right now," Misty said.

If you have any information about where Allyson might be, please contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

