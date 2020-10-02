Viral video sparks investigation into North Spokane sushi restaurant

The video, allegedly shot from inside QQ Sushi, shows someone preparing food in a large mixing bowl on the floor, then storing it under a shelf.

WARNING: This story contains a social media post that features graphic language

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane Regional Health District is investigating a North Spokane sushi restaurant after a video went viral showing conditions in the restaurant’s kitchen.

A person posted video on Sunday that they said was shot inside QQ Sushi on West Francis Avenue. The video shows someone preparing food in a large mixing bowl on the floor, then storing it under a shelf. The person who shot the video said it was a bowl of raw chicken and eggs, and it was not being chilled.

Another photo allegedly showed tuna that had been rinsed out and was being stored in a dish bucket. The person also posted video of fish chopped up and being stored in a sink near produce.

KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Regional Health District. Officials there said they have received complaints about the restaurant, mostly stemming from the videos. They said they have reached out to the owner but they haven’t been able to reach them.

QQ Sushi posted on Facebook that they will be closed Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. The post has since been deleted.

KREM briefly spoke with the owner who said, “We’re not commenting now but we’re working on some things. We’ll be open again tomorrow.”

According to Spokane Regional Health District food establishment inspections, QQ Sushi has a history of health violations.