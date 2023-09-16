Two children suspected of being abducted by their mother found in Idaho, Vancouver police say

Two boys were suspected to have been abducted by their mother, who does not have legal custody and is barred from contacting them.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Update: The Coeur d'Alene sheriff's office has made contact with Angelina Hinson and Joel Long and taken the two boys into protective custody, the Vancouver Police Department announced on Sept. 26. No arrests have been made, police said, but criminal investigations are active.

Original story follows:

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to locate two boys who went missing on Friday and are suspected to have been abducted by their mother, who is barred from contacting them under a protection order. The boys' father has sole legal custody of them.

The two boys, a 7-year-old and a 15-year-old, appear to have been abducted outside their school on Friday, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department. Their mother, 40-year-old Angelina Hinson, is suspected of abducting them with help from her romantic partner, 39-year-old Joel Long. There is an open Kidnapping and Custodial Interference investigation into the two adults, police said.

There is "no articulatable risk of imminent danger to either child" or the community, police said, but efforts are underway to locate the children.

Angelina Hinson is described as 5'3", 170 pounds with brown or bleached blonde hair, and Long is described as 5'10", 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Their clothes are unknown, police said, but they are likely making efforts to avoid detection.

The pair may be associated with a Chevy Sonic with Washington license plate BXZ0985 or a dark gray Hyundai Elantra with temporary dealership plates, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the boys is asked to contact Det. Jason Nicholson at jason.nicholson@cityofvancouver.us or Sgt. Julie Ballou at julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.