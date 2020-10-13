Search continues for UW professor who went missing after camping trip to Mount Rainier

The University said assistant professor of anthropology Sam Dubal went missing on a camping trip Friday.

ASHFORD, Wash. — A University of Washington professor went missing during a hike at Mount Rainier last week.

UW retweeted user Dena Dubal, who said her brother, Sam Dubal, was missing.

"My brother is missing. He went camping overnight on Friday night in Ipsuit Creek and Seattle Park in Washington State. He was supposed to be back on Sat. Rangers found his car and are looking for him. If anyone is hiking or camping in the area pls be on the look out," a tweet from Veena Dubal read.

A spokesperson from Mount Rainier National Park said the search and rescue effort continued overnight Monday into Tuesday. That included an Air Force helicopter using infrared radar for "several hours.

On Tuesday morning, there were 25 people involved in the search, including 19 from the National Park Service and six mountain rescue volunteers.

“We remain optimistic until we have reason to know otherwise. We’ve seen people come out just fine in situations far worse than this,” said Ranger Kevin Bacher with the National Park Service. “We know that he had a backcountry permit to spend at Carbon River Camp and we know that he was planning to do the Mother Mountain loop, yes.”

Bacher said weather came in severely into the area on Monday night, which could have flooded trails and log bridges.

Anyone who may have seen Dubal is asked to call a tip line at 360-569-6684. People can email tips to Ranger Braun at matthew_braun@nps.gov.

Dena describes her brother as 5'9" and 160 pounds. He is 34 years old.

Below is a tweet of his itinerary: