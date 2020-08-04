Utah governor orders visitors to complete travel declaration

The Utah Department of Transportation has determined nine different entry point locations on freeways, such as I-15 in Idaho.

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert announced that anyone over 18 years old traveling to Utah as their final destination from either through the Salt Lake City International Airport or coming in through Utah’s freeways will have to complete a travel declaration starting Friday.

The declaration, he explained, will include questions about if they have been tested, had symptoms and where they have recently traveled. Utah Department of Transportation executive director Carlos Braceras said the agency has determined nine different entry point locations on freeways, such as I-15 in Arizona and Idaho.

Drivers will receive a text message through the state emergency system upon entering the state with a link to a declaration form, he said.

Herbert said he was concerned that Easter weekend and spring break may lead to an uptick to nonessential travel.

“We need to be very careful with our travel,” he said.

