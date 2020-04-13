Utah cancels emergency alert system aimed at motorists entering the state

Officials say alerts were sent to far more people than intended.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah on Monday canceled a coronavirus emergency alert system launched three days earlier that was supposed to send text messages to drivers entering the state but ended up also sending texts to hundreds of people who were in their homes, state officials.

Thousands of motorists received the alerts, but the system that used cellphone towers near state borders sent the alerts to far more people than intended, said Joe Dougherty, spokesman for the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

The text alerts that began Friday asked motorists to fill out online forms to report virus symptoms their recent travel histories.

Some annoyed recipients reported receiving 15-20 alerts, he said.