Level one evacuations issued for growing wildfire near Hayden Lake

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Crews with the U.S. Forest Service - Idaho Panhandle National Forests are responding to a growing wildfire near Hayden Lake.

Everyone on Hayden Lake is being asked to clear the waterway for emergency firefighting traffic. The fire was initially was around 100 acres, but grew in size and is now 300-400 acres.

In an update late Thursday night, Kootenai County Emergency Management issued Level 1 (GET READY) evacuations for a significant area east of Hayden Lake. Residents are urged to create and maintain a defensible space and harden their home against the potential for wildfire.

The City of Hayden announced that Honeysuckle Beach Boat launch has been closed until further notice. They say aerial firefighting planes will be accessing the lake for water.

Hayden Creek Road is under an emergency closure for fire on both sides of the roadway. Officials say there are no evacuations in place at this time.

According to officials, the "Ridge Creek" fire was confirmed sometime Thursday afternoon. It is located around 3.5 miles eats of the north tip of Hayden Lake and north of Hayden Creek Road in the Ridge Creek drainage.

10 interagency aircraft are attacking the fire, along with 4 firebosses, Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, two large air tankers and a lead plane. Firefighters are on scene as well.

