University of Oregon to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

The UO joins several other major universities and colleges planning to require vaccinations before classes begin this fall.

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will require students and staff who will be on campus this fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

UO President Michael Schill announced the decision in a letter to the community on Monday.

“Requiring vaccinations is critical for public health. It will help us to reach the highest level of protection possible, reduce infections, limit many of the disruptions of COVID-19, and safeguard the community we live in,” Schill said. “It will also allow our campus community to return to the in-person and on-campus experience that is the cornerstone of academic success, student experience, and research innovation.”

People will be able to request exemptions for medical or other reasons, Schill said. More information on those exemptions is available here.

Schill said the university will provide more information about how students and employees can confirm they have been vaccinated or request exemptions.

The University of Washington and Washington State University also said vaccinations will be required.