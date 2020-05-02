Police said when officers arrived, they found two people inside the apartment with injuries.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a downtown Spokane shooting that left two people injured on Tuesday was arrested in Priest River, Idaho.

A detective with the Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit identified the suspect on Tuesday as 19-year-old Trey S. Galloway.

The Spokane Police Department's Patrol Anti-Crime Team, Special Investigative Unit and K-9 Unit found Galloway and a vehicle in Priest River, Idaho, with the help of the Priest River Police Department, Bonner County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals Service.

Galloway was taken into custody at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday as he exited the house, police said.

Police said Galloway was booked into the Bonner County Jail on a fugitive charge and will be extradited back to Spokane, where he will be charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

A search of the Idaho location did not recover evidence, police said. A suspect vehicle was seized pending a search warrant and a second search warrant was sought for a Spokane residence in the 1600 block of W. Mission Avenue.

Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien said 911 received a call around 4:20 p.m.on Tuesday from someone saying they had been shot at in an apartment near South Division and East 6th Street.

When officers arrived, they found two people inside the apartment with injuries.

O'Brien said officers rendered first aid to the victims before they were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.