Long stretch of I-84 closed for nine hours after truck crashes on eastern Oregon bridge

The truck crashed over a concrete barrier near Meacham, and was hanging over the edge. Oregon transportation officials say apple juice spilled over the highway.

BOISE, Idaho — Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon is open again after a truck crash shut it down Wednesday morning and through the afternoon.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a pavement construction project was happening in the area. The crash occurred near milepost 238, which is between Pendleton and La Grande. There's no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash.

Transportation officials say the liquid that spilled all over the road is not fuel or another flammable liquid -- it's apple juice.

Westbound I-84 was closed to truck traffic in Ontario, but remained open for local traffic only between Ontario and Baker City. Westbound I-84 was closed to all traffic between Baker City and Pendleton.

At 6 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday, ODOT sent out an alert saying the interstate was open again.

Officials say crews had a few challenges: removing the truck, which was hanging over the edge of the bridge, addressing the damaged guardrail, and cleaning up debris and slippery apple juice on the bridge deck.

Travelers are urged to use the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck website before heading out. If you live in Oregon, you can call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updated road conditions. For those outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.

