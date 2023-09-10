Mother testifies in trial for the death of Manuel Ellis

Manuel Ellis' mother, Marcia Carter-Patterson, testified in court Monday. She said Ellis "looked good" on a video call the night of his death.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: This is a live, unedited feed. Viewer discretion is advised.

A crime scene reconstruction expert and the mother of Manuel Ellis testified Monday in the trial for Ellis' death.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in police custody in March 2020.

Three Tacoma police officers face charges in the death of Ellis, who died on March 3, 2020, after a confrontation with the officers.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Marcia Carter-Patterson, Ellis’ mother, was the first person to testify Monday. She testified that Ellis “looked good” the night he died. Carter-Patterson spoke to her son via a video call and said Ellis asked her to join him at church for a revival.

“His happiness showed,” Carter-Patterson said. “He was very gregarious that night and more at peace.”

Carter-Patterson testified directly after her daughter, Monet Carter-Mixon, who told jurors on Thursday about who her brother was. Former Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said one reason the state may have brought family members before the jury early in the trial was to try and humanize Ellis.

David C. Wells, a crime scene reconstruction expert, shared photos of the crime scene that were created using scanner technology. Wells walked the jury through how his staff mapped out the crime scene, placing patrol cars and witness vehicles using diagramming software.

Prosecutors said Friday they planned to call Sarah McDowell, a witness who took cellphone video of the incident.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video showed officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.