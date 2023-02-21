Three suspected dead after avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth

Recovery efforts are ongoing for the three missing travelers.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Three people are suspected to have been buried and perished after an avalanche on Colchuck Peak near Leavenworth, the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) confirmed Tuesday.

Survivors told the Chelan County Sherriff's Office of Emergency Management that the slide happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Six people were climbing when the lead climber triggered the slide and four people fell.

Three other slides then sent snow and rocks on top of the climbers.

Three of the climbers are believed to have perished, but the trio has not been safely recovered as of yet. The fourth person was injured and evacuated by search and rescue teams.

The only reported information on the three missing travelers was one was a man in his 50s from Connecticut, one man in his 60s from New Jersey, and a woman in her 60s. The man who survived the fall was from New York and in his 50s.

The group was not traveling with avalanche beacons or outreach devices, as someone was forced to climb back down and notify rescuers of the incident.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue confirmed it is among the agencies involved in the response.

Avalanche danger was "moderate" above and near the tree line and "low" below the tree line in the east central Cascades for most of the day Sunday, according to the NWAC. However, danger was expected to increase throughout the day as a multi-day storm entered the region, and avalanche danger was forecasted to be "high" above tree line Sunday evening into Monday.