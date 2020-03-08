x
3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash, as many as 20 injured

The crashes happened near Teton Village Monday morning. At least one person was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment.
Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr and Investigative Sgt. Clay Platt examines the southernmost of three balloons that crashed Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, during a flight near Teton Village, Wyoming, about six miles northwest of Jackson, Wyoming. The crashes injured more than a dozen people. One person was seriously injured and was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and five others were driven by ambulance to St. John's Health in Jackson. (Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Between 16 and 20 people are injured after three hot air balloons crashed in western Wyoming. 

The crashes happened Monday morning in Jackson Hole, a popular tourist area near Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. 

Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr says at least one person was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment. 

Carr describes the crash scene as about half a mile long and that weather apparently contributed to the crashes. 

The balloons apparently went down separately and did not crash into each other. 

All of the balloons belong to Wyoming Balloon Company sightseeing balloon operator. The company could not be reached to comment.

