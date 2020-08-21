Third inmate dies at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution after testing positive for coronavirus

The man died on August 20, according to the Department of Corrections.

PENDLETON, Ore. — An adult in custody (AIC) has died at the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

The AIC died on August 20 and was between the ages of 60 and 70. It is unclear if the inmate died from complications from the virus or not. As with all in-custody deaths, the Medical Examiner has been alerted and will determine the cause of death.

This is the third inmate at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) in Oregon is responsible for the care and custody of 14,200 adults in custody across 14 institutions.

According to a release from DOC, institutions continue to clean and disinfect numerous times a day. Posters are posted in all institutions encouraging inmates to maintain proper hygiene and uphold appropriate social distancing when they can. Health screenings are in place for staff before they are allowed to enter facilities. Visiting remains closed until further notice.

Wearing masks is mandatory in health services areas, some work areas and in food service areas. Cloth masks have been provided to inmates and staff. DOC said if an inmate becomes ill and exhibits flu-like symptoms, then CDC and OHA guidance for supportive care are followed.