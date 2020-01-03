These Washington schools are closed for coronavirus concerns

Cleaning crews will sanitize several schools out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

Several schools in western Washington will be closed this week due to the coronavirus outbreak, officially called COVID-19.

Tuesday, March 10:

Pacific Lutheran University will transition all regular classes to distance-learning from March 10 until the end of spring break (March 30). The campus will still be open but most classes will be held online.

Shoreline Community College will be holding most classes online through March 25. There have been no reported cases at the college.

Monday, March 9:

St. Thomas School in Medina will begin remote learning on Monday. No students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Northshore School District is beginning online learning on Monday.

Hazen High School in Renton will remain closed on Monday, March 9. The school closed last week after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The University of Washington will not have classes in person through the end of the winter quarter on March 20. The campus will remain open. Normal class operations will begin on March 30, pending public health guidance.

Seattle University also canceled in-person classes through March 20. The campus will remain open.

Seattle Pacific University is also moving to an online format starting March 9. Campus offices and services will remain open to accommodate employees and students living on campus.

Echo Lake Elementary in the Shoreline Public Schools District will be closed March 9 for deep cleaning after a parent was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Woodside Elementary in Everett will be closed Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 after a student started exhibiting signs of coronavirus and has a parent who tested positive for the virus. The student did not attend school last week. The school will receive an intense disinfecting.

Tacoma Public Schools will close Mary Lyon Elementary after the Pierce County Health Department notified the superintendent that a staff member at the school has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. The school will undergo a deep cleaning.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.