These Washington schools are closed due to coronavirus concerns

Cleaning crews will sanitize several schools out of an abundance of caution over coronavirus concerns.

Several schools closed this week out of an "abundance of caution" over coronavirus, officially called COVID-19:

Thursday, March 5:

Schools that were closed on Wednesday, March 4:

Seattle Public Schools did not announce any class changes. However, SPS is not allowing rentals of any kind at their facilities. All community use of SPS buildings will be canceled until further notice.

Schools that were closed Tuesday, March 3:

The schools will be closed for deep cleaning and, in some cases, for educators to receive training on remote learning.

Administrators announced the schools were closing after a student, family member, or staff member tested positive for coronavirus, came in contact with someone who tested positive, or was showing flu-like symptoms.

Schools that were closed Monday, March 2:

Frank Love Elementary in Bothell

Covington Elementary in Kent

Kentwood High School in Kent

Hazen High School in Renton

Jackson High School in Mill Creek

Cedar Park Christian in Bothell

Lake Washington Institute of Technology in Kirkland

Mariner High School in Mukilteo

Discovery Elementary School in Mukilteo

Kingston High School in Kitsap County

Ferrucci Junior High in Puyallup

Wildwood Elementary in Puyallup

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.