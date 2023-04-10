Watch Live: Testimony to continue in the trial for the death of Manuel Ellis

The state called the first witness Tuesday afternoon, a forensic video analyst named Grant Fredericks.

TACOMA, Wash. — Testimony is set to continue Wednesday in the trial for the death of Manuel Ellis.

Three Tacoma police officers face charges related to Ellis' death. Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man died in police custody in March 2020.

Ellis died after a confrontation with the officers.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Fredericks examines digital multi-media evidence and helps juries to understand its limitations, whether video or audio evidence can be authenticated and how it can be used correctly in court proceedings.

The trial is expected to last between eight and 12 weeks in total. Jury deliberations are anticipated to begin Dec. 4.

Background on the case

On March 3, 2020, Ellis was walking home when he stopped to speak with Tacoma Police Officers Burbank and Collins, who were in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers.

Other responding officers told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and punched the patrol car's windows.

Witness video shows officers repeatedly hitting Ellis. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, and Burbank tasered Ellis’ chest, according to prosecutors.

Home security camera footage captured Ellis saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe."

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

When the fire department arrived, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide. According to the autopsy report, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.