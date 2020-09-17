Teen artist, other small Oregon businesses raising money to help wildfire relief efforts

From stickers to t-shirts, some small businesses are making an effort to help those in need around Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Karly Bierma, an Oregon student and artist, runs her own business where she sells vinyl stickers. She’s using her talents and store to help raise money for people still affected by the wildfires in the state.

During the historic Oregon wildfires, Bierma and her family had to evacuate their home near Canby. However, they were able to return safely to their home which was intact. But Bierma said she wanted to help those still affected. She created an Oregon Trees sticker and she will donate 100% of the proceeds raised through September 30 to the American Red Cross to help those affected in Oregon.

If you would like to support Bierma in helping those who are displaced and need supplies due to the Oregon wildfires you can find her shop here. You can also follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

But she’s not the only Portland small business making a product to help. Portland Gear created “Heart for Oregon” a t-shirt. According to its website, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Oregon Food Bank to support local families in need.