Tacoma police: 4 teens shot in car drove themselves to hospital

Tacoma police said four teens in a vehicle were stopped at an intersection when another vehicle pulled up next to them and began firing.

TACOMA, Wash. — Four teens shot in a car at an intersection in Tacoma Saturday drove themselves to the hospital, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma police said the incident began at 5:30 p.m. near S. 56th and Yakima Avenue when it was reported shots were fired from a vehicle before it fled from the area.

Minutes later, South Sound 911 received a report of four gunshot victims arriving at the St. Joseph Hospital.

Tacoma police said the four teens were in a vehicle and stopped at the intersection when another vehicle pulled up next to them and began firing the shots. The teens then drove themselves to the hospital

The shooting victims are a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male. The victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

An 18-year-old male victim was also in the vehicle but was not hit by gunfire.

Tacoma police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.