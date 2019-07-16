SEATTLE — People across Western Washington felt the recent magnitude 4.6 earthquake in Snohomish County, which has now caused over 20 instances of aftershocks to rumble the earth.

It's important to know what you can do to create a plan that provides safety and a little peace of mind for you and your family.

Matt Auflick, Public Outreach and Education Coordinator for Seattle's Office of Emergency Management shares some tips you can put into action. With helpful pointers on how to build an emergency kit, where you can attend emergency preparedness classes, and how to sign up for emergency alerts, we can all do our part to ensure safer, more prepared communities.

What can you do?

