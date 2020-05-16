Oregon making $8.5 million available for rent assistance

SALEM, Ore. — The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families into sudden and unprecedented financial hardship.
Between businesses being closed for nearly two months, furloughs, and mass layoffs, some families may not be able to pay their rent, utilities or necessities.
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has created a Rent Relief Program to provide assistance to people who have experienced loss of income and are at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19.
The program is allocating $8.5 million for rent relief.
"Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic," Gov. Kate Brown said in a news release. "Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon."
OHCS recognizes that low-income and minority communities are more likely to be rent-burdened. It allocated funds though a needs-based formula that weighed severe rent burden poverty, homelessness and unemployment data.
The money was then distributed accordingly to Community Action Agencies (CAAs).
The $8.5 million was allocated statewide to local communities as detailed below:
ACCESS, Inc.
(541) 779-6691
$459,585
Lane County Human Services Commission (LCHHS)
(541) 682-3798
$929,025
Community Action (CAO)
(503) 648-6646
$764,957
Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC)
(541) 298-5131
$140,357
Community Action Program of East Central Oregon (CAPECO)
(800) 752-1139
$186,271
Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA)
(503) 585-6232
$771,012
Community Action Team, Inc. (CAT)
(503) 397-3511
$299,610
Multnomah County Department of Human Services
(503) 988-7453
$1,639,002
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO)
(541) 963-3186
$162,250.00
Neighborhood Impact (NIMPACT)
(541) 548-2380
$438,696
Clackamas County Social Services Department (CCSSD)
(503) 655-8640
$457,097
Oregon Human Development Corporation (OHDC)
(855) 215-6158
$455,813
Community in Action (CINA)
(541) 889-1060
$96,070
Oregon Coast Community Action (ORCCA)
(541) 435-7080
$233,165
Community Service Consortium (CSC)
(541) 752-1010
$583,383
United Community Action Network (UCAN)
(541) 672-5392
$489,779
Klamath/Lake Community Action Services (KLCAS)
(541) 882-3500
$196,738
Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP)
(503) 472-0457
$197,192
The CAAs will begin taking applications soon. If you would like to apply for financial assistance, contact your local CAA directly. You will have to provide income loss documentation and other materials to receive assistance.
Any money will be sent directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.
"The last two months have been trying for many in our communities,” said Director Margaret Salazar. "Oregonians were already struggling to find a safe, stable and affordable place to call home. As families grapple with lost wages, the need is even greater. I am so grateful to get this assistance in the hands of our friends and neighbors in need, including farmworkers and their families who are facing unique housing challenges."
OHCS anticipates additional resources from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be made available in the future.